Alicia Goranson, who played Becky in the original Roseanne series and again in the revival, shared her thoughts Wednesday on the show’s sudden demise. Goranson posted on Twitter that she is “devastated by the cancellation”, adding “But more devastating are the effects of hate speech and racism on individuals and society.”

She thanked fans for their support, and concluded by saying “in the spirit of our amazing crew, spread love, not hate!”

Goranson’s fellow cast members Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman and Emma Kenney spoke out yesterday, all denouncing star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, which sparked ABC’s decision to cancel the series, in which she compared former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape. Gilbert called Barr’s tweet “abhorrent” while Fishman called the tweet “reprehensible and intolerable.” Kenney wrote that she was “hurt, embarrassed and disappointed,” calling Barr’s comments “inexcusable.”