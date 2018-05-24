Rose McGowan says the impending arrest of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein means “We are one step closer to justice.” McGowan posted her reaction to reports of Weinstein’s impendng arrest on Instagram.

“I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law, McGowan wrote. “Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice. We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity. I stand with my fellow survivors. May his arrest give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths.”

McGowan is one of dozens of women who have alleged harassment and sexual assault by Weinstein, and McGowan later went public with that allegation that Weinstein had raped her. Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.