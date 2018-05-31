Rose McGowan took to Instagram to respond to Harvey Weinstein’s indictment with a trailer for her E! show Citizen Rose as well as a lengthy post that started with “INDICTED. FINALLY. I’ve been indicted by the media he’s bought out for years to trash me.”

The post continues to say “Who I am has been told to the world for me in magazines, newspapers, blogs, videos, tabloids.”

She continued, “The narrative of me—my story—has been sold to you as a work of fiction. The media often cuts you when they can, especially if they’ve been paid off to – the journalists and reporters who are safe in their cubicles and do not have to drown in your tears or see the bruises. All they see is numbers. Views. Ratings. And all you were told is that I was a horror show. Someone damaged. Someone off-kilter. Someone not right. Luckily, many worldwide saw through this fiction, sadly, far more continue to hound me with this false narrative without realizing that every evil thing they repeat about me means they are doing the work of a rapist.”

The post comes ahead of the final episode of Citizen Rose, concluding: “now that the Monster aka Harvey Weinstein – has turned himself in I’m “validated.” I have always spoken the truth. I know what I have achieved to change the world. I am facing time in jail because I wanted a better, freer society. I have lived a harder life than most could withstand. I know my truth.”

