Richard Gere is confirmed to star alongside Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders) and Billy Howle (On Chesil Beach) in MotherFatherSon, an eight-part drama for BBC Two from Tom Rob Smith (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story).

As we reported last month, Gere will play Max, a charismatic self-made American businessman with media outlets in London and around the world. McCrory will play Kathryn, a British heiress who has been estranged from Max following the breakdown of their marriage some years before. Their self-destructive 30-year-old son, Caden (Howle), runs Max’s UK newspaper and is primed to follow in his father’s footsteps as one of the most powerful men in the world.

Gere said: “It’s been almost 30 years since I worked in television. I’m so pleased to be working now with the BBC on this extraordinary eight-hour project with such talented people and which resonates so much to the time we live in.”

MotherFatherSon will be made by BBC Studios Drama London for BBC Two and was commissioned by Patrick Holland, Channel Controller of BBC Two. James Kent (Testament of Youth) will be lead director and the series will be produced by Sharon Bloom (Silent Witness) and Lisa Osborne (Quirke). Executive producers are Hilary Salmon for BBC Studios, Elizabeth Kilgarriff for the BBC, Alan Poul (The Newsroom) and Smith. The drama will be distributed internationally by BBC Studios. Filming will begin this summer in London and on location in Spain. Further casting will be announced in due course.