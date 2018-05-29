EXCLUSIVE: Jared Mass has rejoined Reel FX Animation Studios after recently serving as Vice President at Paramount Animation. Mass, who worked as an executive during his initial stint at the company, will head up Reel FX’s Originals Unit as the organization looks to double down on its original content. In his new role, Mass will oversee a slate of animated feature films as well as a range of episodic, streaming, and cross-platform projects.

“Jared is a top-notch executive and producer whose sense of story, taste in material, and leadership qualities have always been impressive. We are thrilled to welcome Jared back home and look forward to him leading the charge on acquiring and producing our original IP,” said the Reel FX’s Chairman and CEO Steve O’Brien.

In an effort to achieve the aim for content growth, the company recently opened a large feature animation complex in Montreal in addition to its Dallas and Hollywood locations and has pledged to double its 200+ employee base over the next two years.

Films forthcoming include the Bradley Raymond-directed Monster On The Hill, which follows a teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps as a manager by turning an inexperienced monster into a contender in the popular sport of monster wrestling. Reel FX has partnered with Paramount Pictures and Walden Media for the film’s release in 2020.

During his time at Paramount, Mass helped the studio acquire Monster On The Hill as well as Clifford The Big Red Dog and oversaw the recently released Sherlock Gnomes. In addition, he previously served as an executive at Walden Media on films such as Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium and Bridge To Terabithia.

“I am honored and excited to return to Reel FX Animation Studios at such an electrifying time in the animation business as we continue collaborating with incredible filmmakers on commercial films with global appeal,” said Mass. “There is a lot of momentum around our studio and I’m thrilled to be a part of the next chapter in Reel FX’s storied history.”

Reel FX will continue to serve as a vendor for upcoming film projects such as Warner Bros’ Scooby-Doo animated feature, out 2020.