EXCLUSIVE: Aden Young, who starred on Sundance TV’s Rectify for that drama’s four-season run, has signed with ICM Partners. The move comes as the veteran Australian actor is next up in the indie comedic drama Elsewhere opposite Jackie Weaver and Beau Bridges.

Young’s film credits include Geoffrey Wright’s Metal Skin, Stuart Beattie’s I, Frankenstein and the Australian film Don’t Tell after getting his first role in Bruce Beresford’s 1991 pic Black Robe.

He earned a pair of Critics’ Choice Award nominations for Rectify playing Daniel Holden, a man released from prison after serving 19 years on Death Row.