Best-selling mystery author Lisa Scottoline has inked a six-book deal with publisher G.P. Putnam’s Sons, leaving St. Martin’s Press. The deal, coming after Scottoline’s recent successes with novels After Anna and One Perfect Lie, will include the writer’s first domestic thriller and her first work of historical fiction.

Ivan Held, the president of G.P. Putnam’s Sons who negotiated the deal with with Robert Gottlieb, Chairman at Trident Media Group, for North American, Audio, and e-book rights, said his publishing house has “been tracking Lisa for nearly a decade and it’s a thrill to bring her to Putnam. The fact that she is continuing with her standalone domestic thrillers and starting something entirely new meshes perfectly with what we do. It’s the ideal marriage of franchise publishing and ‘discovery’ publishing.” Held called Scottoline “our dream partner.”

Scottoline’s first domestic thriller, tentatively titled Someone Knows, hits shelves in Spring 2019. Putnam’s VP and Executive Editor Mark Tavani will edit. The historical fiction novel will be titled Eternal, and is planned as the first in a trilogy set in Fascist Italy during the reign of Benito Mussolini, focusing on, as Putnam describes, “the beautiful and fiercely independent Elisabetta ‘Betta’ D’Orfeo, who finds herself caught in a love triangle with her two closest friends, one a rising star in the Fascist party, the other a reserved Jewish mathematics prodigy. Family secrets and betrayals change Betta’s circumstances until she is forced to make a devastating choice in a world gone mad with bloodlust and war.”

“I’m thrilled to be at Putnam and working with the genius team led by Ivan Held,” said Scottoline. “I love their energy, expertise, and commitment, and I know we’ll make new readers and reach new heights.” Putnam is an imprint of Penguin Group LLC, a Penguin Random House company.