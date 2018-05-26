Commander-in-Tweet Donald Trump got an early jump on his usual weekend tweetstorms, firing off a round of late afternoon volleys on the Chicago Police, Democrat opponents’ trade complaints, and laughing stocks.

Trump started his day with a salute to the graduates of the US Naval Academy class of 2018, but a few hours later, his mood had soured. He took on Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, whom he tweeted won’t let the police do their job. He then segued to more familiar opponents, targeting Sen. Charles Schumer and the Obama administration.

The tweetstorm:

…but complain and obstruct. They made only bad deals (Iran) and their so-called Trade Deals are the laughing stock of the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

Senator Schumer and Obama Administration let phone company ZTE flourish with no security checks. I closed it down then let it reopen with high level security guarantees, change of management and board, must purchase U.S. parts and pay a $1.3 Billion fine. Dems do nothing…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

Funny to watch the Democrats criticize Trade Deals being negotiated by me when they don’t even know what the deals are and when for 8 years the Obama Administration did NOTHING on trade except let other countries rip off the United States. Lost almost $800 Billion/year under “O” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

Chicago Police have every right to legally protest against the mayor and an administration that just won’t let them do their job. The killings are at a record pace and tough police work, which Chicago will not allow, would bring things back to order fast…the killings must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018