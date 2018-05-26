Commander-in-Tweet Donald Trump got an early jump on his usual weekend tweetstorms, firing off a round of late afternoon volleys on the Chicago Police, Democrat opponents’ trade complaints, and laughing stocks.
Trump started his day with a salute to the graduates of the US Naval Academy class of 2018, but a few hours later, his mood had soured. He took on Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, whom he tweeted won’t let the police do their job. He then segued to more familiar opponents, targeting Sen. Charles Schumer and the Obama administration.
The tweetstorm: