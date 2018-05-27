George H.W. Bush, the 41st U.S. president, was hospitalized this morning for low blood pressure and fatigue, but spokesman Jim McGrath said the former president “is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort.”

Bush, 93, is being treated in Maine at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, about 10 miles from the family’s compound in Kennebunkport. Last November, he became the longest-lived president, surpassing Gerald Ford, who died at 93 in 2006.

The former president said goodbye last month to his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush. She died at age 92 after opting against further medical treatment. The day after his wife’s funeral, Bush was hospitalized for 13 days for an infection.

The Bush political dynasty continues to have vast reach in American society. Bush was president for a single term, from 1989 to 1993, taking the top office after serving two terms as President Ronald Reagan’s vice president. His other government roles included director of the CIA. Son George W. Bush was president from 2001 to 2009. His brother, Jeb Bush, ran for president unsuccessfully in 2016 despite a large campaign war chest and status as the early front-runner.

For many voters and politicians alike, on both sides of the aisle, the elder Bush personifies an earlier era in politics, when there was more interaction between parties and less stridency and extremism overall. Barbara Bush’s funeral drew considerable press attention for its blending of Democrats and Republicans, with former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama sitting with the Bush family and First Lady Melania Trump.

