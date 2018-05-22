Peter Lenkov has emerged as CBS Television Studios’ most prolific writer-producer with four series on the air, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Salvation and the recently picked-up Magnum P.I. reboot. He is now extending his relationship with the studio where he has been for the past decade, signing a new rich multi-year overall deal. Under the pact, Lenkov will continue as executive producer on the four drama series.

Additionally, he is ramping up his production company, 101st Street Entertainment, with the hire of Sean Canino as Co-President, to develop new projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming services. Much of the new development of 101st Street, named after the street Lenkov grew up on in the suburbs of Laval, Montreal, Canada, will emphasize the action-adventure that is at the core of Lenkov’s most recent shows, in addition to telling the stories of heroic, true-to-life characters.

Canino, most recently Head of Scripted Programming for Propagate Content and VP of Scripted Programming for Electus, has been tasked with growing 101st Street ’s film and television slate, in addition to supporting Lenkov’s current series.

"I have had a wonderful experience working with CBS Television Studios and am thrilled to continue my incredible relationship with them," said Lenkov. "I am also very excited to launch the next chapter of 101st Street Entertainment by bringing in Sean Canino to run the company with me. In just the past few years, Sean has had an impressive track record of creating, identifying, and developing high-quality show ideas and executing them with both a keen eye and collaborative spirit. I look forward to working with him to provide outstanding content across a broad array of platforms."

In his most recent roles at Electus and Propagate, Canino worked closely with CBS TV Studios, helping develop and produce The CW’s Jane the Virgin and No Tomorrow, as well as the upcoming CBS summer drama series Blood and Treasure. Canino also played a key role in building Propagate’s slate of premium scripted fare, including Fake News with Tom Fontana, Poison, based on the novel by Galt Niederhoffer, and Best Intentions with American Pie writer, Adam Herz.

“I’m honored to partner with such a prolific creator and showrunner as Peter Lenkov,” said Canino. “In this era of delayed viewing, Peter’s shows reach an enormous audience each night they air – and for good reason. I look forward to creating more avenues to entertain viewers in the way Peter has throughout his career and to our continued partnership with CBS Television Studios.”

Lenkov just extended his streak with a third consecutive reboot of a classic procedural drama to go to series at CBS. His Magnum P.I. starring Jay Hernandez, which was CBS’ hottest drama pilot this season, joins his existing CBS series Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver — all three on the broadcast network’s fall schedule — as well as CBS’ summer series Salvation, which is returning for a second season.

Lenkov is one of very few producers to control a block of programming, which he does on Friday from 8-10 PM with MacGyver and veteran Hawaii Five-0. MacGyver leads CBS’ Friday line-up, winning its time period in viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49. The program has nearly a three million viewer lead over its closest time period competitor and is Friday’s No. 3 program in viewers behind both Blue Bloods and Hawaii Five-0. Hawaii Five-0 also wins its time period in viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49.

Lenkov is repped by CAA and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.