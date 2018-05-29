Singular DTV, which describes itself as a “blockchain studio,” has acquired worldwide rights to SXSW world premiere Perfect and plans a fall theatrical release of the film in the U.S.

The sci-fi thriller, which is executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, stars Garrett Wareing, Courtney Eaton, and Abbie Cornish. The film follows a young man with a violent past who enters a mysterious clinic where the patients transform themselves using genetic engineering.

Perfect marks the feature directing debut of Eddie Alcazar. It world premiered in the Vision section at the SXSW Film Festival in March. Following its theatrical rollout, Perfect will be made available on SingularDTV’s global digital platform in early 2019.

Switzerland-based SingularDTV helps filmmakers raise money, develop and distribute films using blockchain technology, which was invented a decade ago in an effort to organize the burgeoning realm of crypto-currency. The company acquires and creates original content. Its slate, first announced late last year, includes Alex Winter’s feature documentary Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain, and The Happy Worker, directed by Duwayne Dunham (Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, Little Giants). David Lynch is an executive producer of The Happy Worker.

“SingularDTV’s approach to distribution is as bold as the film itself — I feel I’m getting a front-row view of the future,” Soderbergh said in a press release announcing the acquisition. SingularDTV President of Entertainment Kim Jackson called Perfect “exactly the kind of bold filmmaking that SingularDTV stands for. By bringing blockchain technology into the film industry, we are forging ahead with creating an environment where forward-thinking artists and filmmakers can thrive.”

XYZ Films and CAA Media Finance negotiated the deal on behalf of filmmakers.