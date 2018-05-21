Pamela Kaufman has been promotoed to the new role of President, Viacom/Nickelodeon Global Consumer Products, with global oversight of the consumer products business across Viacom Media Networks and Paramount Pictures.

Viacom

Kaufman will lead worldwide licensing and merchandising and focus on maximizing Viacom’s portfolio of brands and franchise properties, including Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob SquarePants; MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation; Comedy Central’s South Park; and Paramount Pictures’ The Godfather and Grease, among others. She will report to Cyma Zarghami, President of Nickelodeon, and David Lynn, President and CEO of Viacom International Media Networks.

“Expanding and diversifying our consumer products businesses around the world is a key strategic initiative that will help drive Viacom’s future growth,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO of Viacom. “The exceptional leadership and vision Pam has demonstrated at Nickelodeon make her a natural fit for this exciting new position, and her appointment will accelerate our efforts in building this important global business.”

Kaufman previously served as President of Consumer Products and Chief Marketing Officer for Nickelodeon, overseeing both business and franchise strategy for Nick’s multibillion-dollar global consumer products business. She has received multiple industry awards including Advertising Age’s Entertainment Marketer of the Year and Brandweek’s Grand Marketer of the Year.