EXCLUSIVE: Actress Danielle Brooks, known for her breakout role as Taystee on Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black series, has inked with UTA for agency representation. Brooks, who was previously with Innovative, picked up three SAG awards for performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for OITNB. She has also guest-starred on Netflix’s Master of None as well as HBO’s Girls.

On the film front, Brooks has three projects coming up: the untitled Chris Morris film with Anna Kendrick and Jim Gaffigan, and indie features All The Little Things We Kill and Clemency opposite Alfre Woodard.

In addition, she debuted on Broadway as Sofia in the revival of The Color Purple, which earned her a Tony nomination.

Brooks continues to be repped by Door 24 and Paul Hastings.