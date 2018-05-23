EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first trailer for Edinburgh Film Festival-bound Brit comedy Old Boys, starring Black Mirror and The Imitation Game actor Alex Lawther.

WestEnd Films handles world sales on the Film4- and BFI-backed movie from first timer Toby MacDonald. Also starring are Pauline Etienne (Eden), Denis Ménochet (Inglourious Basterds), Jonah Hauer-King (Howards End) and Joshua McGuire (About Time).

In the school-set reworking of Cyrano de Bergerac, an awkward but imaginative pupil (Lawther) helps the handsome but spectacularly dim school-hero (Hauer-King) pursue the fiery daughter (Etienne) of a visiting French teacher (Ménochet).

The film is produced by Luke Morris (All Tomorrow’s Parties) and co-produced by Erik Hemmendorff (The Square) at Plattform Produktion. Film4 and the BFI co-developed and co-financed the film while Creative England and Film Väst also contributed finance. Script comes from Luke Ponte and Freddy Syborn (Bad Education).

The film will get its world premiere in Edinburgh where it will be in competition for the Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film.

Check out the trailer above.