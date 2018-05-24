In the wake of GLAAD revealing that LGBTQ representation in film has reached a low, Sook-Yin Lee is doing her part with the supernatural thriller Octavio Is Dead! starring Sarah Gadon and Rosanna Arquette.

The film makes its world premiere at the Inside Out LGBT Film Festival in Canada which starts today and continues through June 3.

As seen in the trailer above, Octavio Is Dead! follows Tyler (Gadon), who is recently unemployed and has learned that her father, a man she’s never met, has died and left her everything. This includes an apartment filled with remains of his complicated life. Her mother Joan (Arquette) remains silent about everything so Tyler decides to explore her father’s stomping grounds before the apartment is sold. Her curiosity about her fathers lowly evolves into a sensual exploration of her own identity and desires.