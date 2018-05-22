The American Theatre Wing’s President and CEO Heather Hitchens and The Village Voice President and CEO Peter Barbey revealed the winners of the 63rd Annual Obie Awards Monday night. Rajiv Joseph’s Describe the Night, produced by Atlantic Theater Company, was honored as Best New American Play while Tony Award-nominated and three-time Obie Award-winning actress Kathleen Chalfant received a special Obie Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Hosted by Emmy and Obie-winning actor John Leguizamo, the ceremony was held at Terminal 5 in New York and was live streamed on the official Obie Awards Twitter account. Presenters included Matthew Broderick, Lucy Liu, Oliver Platt, and many others.

The ceremony also included a special performance by Stephen Trask who performed “Wig in a Box” honoring the 20th Anniversary of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Laura Osnes also performed “What Matters Most” as part of the In Memoriam segment.

Read the complete list of winners below.

Best New American Play ($1,000 prize)

Rajiv Joseph, Describe the Night (Atlantic Theater Company)

Playwriting

Aleshea Harris, Is God Is (Soho Rep)

Amy Herzog, Mary Jane (New York Theatre Workshop)

Abe Koogler, Fulfillment Center (Manhattan Theatre Club)

Dominique Morisseau, Pipeline (Lincoln Center Theater)

Directing

Jesse Berger, The Government Inspector (Red Bull Theater)

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane (New York Theatre Workshop)

Taibi Magar, Is God Is (Soho Rep)

Performance

Sean Carvajal & Edi Gathegi, Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train (Signature Theatre

Company)

Carrie Coon, Mary Jane (New York Theatre Workshop)

Alfie Fuller & Dame-Jasmine Hughes, Is God Is (Soho Rep)

Denise Gough, People, Places & Things (National Theatre/Headlong/St. Ann’s

Warehouse)

Will Swenson, Jerry Springer – The Opera (The New Group)

Chukwudi Iwuji, The Low Road (The Public Theater)

Robert Sean Leonard, At Home at the Zoo (Signature Theatre Company)

Jessica Hecht, Admissions (Lincoln Center Theater)

Ben Edelman, Admissions (Lincoln Center Theater)

Billy Crudup, Harry Clarke (Vineyard Theatre/Audible)

Design

Lap Chi Chu, Sustained Excellence of Lighting Design

Sarah Laux, Costume Design, Jerry Springer – The Opera (The New Group)

The Design Team, He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box (Theatre for a New Audience) Christopher Barreca (Set Design), Justin Ellington (Sound Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Montana Levi Blanco (Costume Design), Austin Switser (Video Design)

Special Citations

Ariane Mnouchkine & Theatre du Soleil, A Room in India (Park Avenue Armory)

The Cast and Creative Team, Yerma (Park Avenue Armory) Simon Stone (Director), Lizzie Clachan (Set Design), Alice Babidge (Costume Design), James Farncombe (Lighting Design), Stefan Gregory (Sound Design); Maureen Beattie, Brendan Cowell, John MacMillan, Billie Piper, Charlotte Randle, Thalissa Teixeira (Cast)

David Greenspan, Jack Cummings III, & Transport Group, Strange Interlude (Transport Group)

The Ross Wetzsteon Award ($3,000 prize)

Ma-Yi Theater Company

Obie Grants ($6,000 prize each)

Pan-Asian Repertory Theatre

York Theatre Company, for its Musicals in Mufti Series

Lifetime Achievement Award

Kathleen Chalfant