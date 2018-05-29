Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley’s Number 9 Films has appointed Claudia Yusef as the UK indie’s head of development. The exec, who joins from Scottish Film Talent Network, will oversee development of all upcoming projects at Number 9 as well as focusing on discovering, nurturing and working with emerging talent, reporting to Woolley and Karlsen.

At SFTN, Yusef was a talent development executive running the Scottish element of the new and emerging talent initiative, BFI Network, on behalf of Creative Scotland and the BFI. She also managed several short film schemes, developing and commissioning projects including the BIFA nominated 1745. Other responsibilities included running a first feature development slate, providing early-stage development funding and support for emerging filmmakers. Prior to SFTN, Yusef was a development executive at 42 Management and Production

Prolific and award-winning Number 9 (Carol, Youth, Made In Dagenham, Their Finest) is currently in development on So Much Love, an original take on a vibrantly creative period in the life and career of British soul icon Dusty Springfield, written by award winning and Oscar nominated screenwriter Phyllis Nagy (Carol), which is being co-developed with Studiocanal. Also in development is Mothering Sunday, adapted by Alice Birch from the novel by Graham Swift, and co-developed with Film4.

Number 9 is also developing TV adaptations of Iris Murdoch’s prize-winning novel The Sea, The Sea, penned by Jemma Kennedy and co-developed with Archery Pictures for the BBC; and Henry James’ The Portrait Of A Lady, with Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida, Disobedience, Colette) writing and co-developed with Red Production Company.

Currently in theaters, Number 9 has Saoirse Ronan-starrer On Chesil Beach, via Lionsgate UK and Bleecker Street in the U.S. Upcoming releases include Sundance hit Colette starring Keira Knightley which Bleecker Street will distribute in the fall domestically. Lionsgate UK releases in early 2019.