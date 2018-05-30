EXCLUSIVE: No Alternative, the Harry Hamlin and Kathryn Erbe starring indie drama, is opening the Los Angeles-based festival Dances With Films on June 7 in what also is the William Dickerson-directed film’s world premiere. The drama that confronts mental illness while delving into the world of grunge-era teenagers also stars Michaela Cavazos and Conor Proft.

The coming-of-age story about suburban American teenagers is about “a boy (Proft) who is determined to start his own alternative band after the suicide of Kurt Cobain. It is an obsession that blinds him to what’s either the mental collapse, or the eruption of musical genius of his little sister, Bridget (Cavazos). Bridget boldly rejects her brother’s music, and the music of an entire generation of slackers, by taking on the persona of a gangsta’ rapper named Bri Da B.”

The character of Bridget was inspired by the filmmaker’s late sister who, he says, struggled with borderline personality disorder, drug addiction and suicidal behavior. Dickerson received his masters in fine arts in directing from the American Film Institute. He also wrote the film, adapted from his own novel.

Hamiln and Erbe both worked together on the long-running NBC hit TV series Law & Order. Dickerson’s other credits include Don’t Look Back and Detour.

No Alternative was crowdfunded on Indiegogo, officially sponsored by From the Heart Productions, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports films that make socially conscious features.