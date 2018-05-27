Because most anything Donald Trump tweets is newsworthy, Nicolle Wallace was reading that latest mass of missives on her MSNBC show Friday. You know, the ones touting his belief that the FBI planted a “spy” in his campaign. So Wallace dutifully donned her glasses and began reciting social media posts by the president of the United States.

She was halfway through this one …

Can anyone even imagine having Spies placed in a competing campaign, by the people and party in absolute power, for the sole purpose of political advantage and gain? And to think that the party in question, even with the expenditure of far more money, LOST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

… when she stopped — midsentence.

“I’m not reading any more of this,” she said, self-interruptingly. ” You know what … these are bold-faced lies.” Addressing her panel guest Bret Stephens of The New York Times, she continued. “And as his audacity and his, sort of, fantasies expand, I just wonder what role you think the truth plays in anyof this for them.” (Watch the video at about the 0:34 mark above.)

Wallace was communications director under George W. Bush before landing a 2014-15 co-host gig of The View. Since her daily MSNBC show Deadline: White House launched a year ago. she’s been a vocal opponent of Trump, his policies and his administration. But until Friday, she at least had been able to finish reading the commander in chief’s latest Twitter blasts on the air.