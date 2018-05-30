Nicole Quenqua, who exited The Weinstein Company earlier this month after a seven-year stint, has been hired at Participant Media senior VP, communications. She starts immediately and will be leading and supervise entertainment publicity, events and corporate communication, highlighting Participant’s social impact mission. She is relocating to L.A., and reports to Christina Kounelias, executive VP,worldwide marketing.

Quenqua will be responsible for developing and executing innovative, strategic publicity initiatives across all divisions and content, including film, television, and digital, as well as oversee internal and external communications.

She will also work to help integrate Participant’s digital subsidiary, SoulPancake, into the company’s narrative.

“Nicole has excellent and relevant experience driving the PR campaigns of some of the most prominent and influential films of the last decade. We look forward to her bringing that same energy and excitement to Participant’s socially driven slate of narrative films, documentaries, television projects and digital content. We are looking to Nicole to bring her experience to expand the company’s outreach with influencers, media partnerships and curated events that will inform Participant’s unique brand. Her passion and expertise for creating and capturing cultural moments will be invaluable to Participant as we continue to tap into new ways to inspire action—all tied to storytelling that inspires, empowers and connects audiences around the world.”

Quenqua joins Participant from The Weinstein Co. where she most recently served as head of publicity, overseeing corporate, film and television publicity. During her tenure at Weinstein, she spearheaded the campaigns for such memorable films as Lion, Silver Linings Playbook, Django Unchained, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, and Bully Project.

Prior to Weinstein, she was a VP at Rubenstein Communications for three years following her role as a senior publicist at Focus Features. She started her career working at Disney and MGM.