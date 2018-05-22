When actor Will Yun Lee started in the business, there weren’t many roles out there for Asian American actors which made it competitive for APA actors. Fast forward to 2018 and the TV and film roles have been slowly, yet surely diversifying for actors of color — specifically for Asian Americans. Lee visited the New Hollywood Podcast (his first podcast, by the way) to talk about how he got his start in Hollywood and how it paved the path to his current role on The Good Doctor.

When Lee stopped by the podcast, it was before it was announced that he became a series regular on the wildly popular ABC medical drama. In addition, he stars in the Netflix sci-fi series Altered Carbon and has appeared in Hawaii 5-0 as well as True Blood. On the big screen, he was recently seen alongside Dwayne Johnson in Rampage and has been seen in movies like Die Another Day and the James Mangold-directed The Wolverine. Needless to say, the roles for Asian Americans on TV and film (probably more TV) has increased since Lee started — and he is in the thick of it.

Listen to the episode below.