Netflix and Telefónica announced a global partnership that will bring the Internet video service to Telefonica’s TV and video platforms in Europe and Latin America, confirming speculation about a potential deal.

Telefónica Executive Chairman José María Álvarez-Pallete announced the partnership by tweeting a campy video in which he calls CEO Reed Hastings via a 1920s era payphone reminiscent of the Netflix Spanish-language original series, The Cable Girls. Hastings is seen wearing a Dali mask and orange jumpsuit straight out of the streamer’s most-watched non-English language series, La Casa de Papel.

#TelefónicaMeetsNetflix Just had a call with @reedhastings, the CEO of @Netflix. I think @Telefonica customers are going to love this announcement, right Reed? ;) pic.twitter.com/kfhzH2M8bQ — JM Alvarez-Pallete (@jmalvpal) May 24, 2018

Netflix will be available in Latin America in the coming weeks, while a Spanish launch is currently planned for the end of the year, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers, with a presence in 17 countries.

“We want to offer our customers the most compelling video offering possible, whether it’s our own content or third party providers,” said Álvarez-Pallete. “The partnership with Netflix will significantly enhance our existing multichannel video platforms.”

The carriage deal also is a boon for Netflix, which has 125 million customers in more than 190 countries.

“Making Netflix available on Telefónica’s familiar, easy-to-use TV and video platforms enables consumers to watch all the content they love in one place,” said Hastings.