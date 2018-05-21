Netflix has ordered two additional live stand-up comedy specials from Vir Das, the first comedian out of India to have a Netflix original special.

The Das special Abroad Understanding debuted on Netflix in April 2017 and tackled nationalism, globalism, good food, and bad politics in two crosscut performances in New York and New Delhi.

The first of the two newly ordered specials will be shot in San Francisco at the Regency Ballroom on July 14.

Das is coming off a successful year of international touring, having performed stand-up in 35 cities on five continents. He currently stars alongside Scott Foley, Ana Ortiz, and Lauren Cohan in Whiskey Cavalier, an ABC dramedy from Bill Lawrence and Dave Hemingson.

His Bollywood movie credits include Delhi Belly, Badmaash Company, and Go Goa Gone. He is repped by CAA, Levity Entertainment Group, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.