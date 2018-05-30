Netflix had some fun with the suffering of ABC and Roseanne’s cast and crew today, tweeting a “reminder” that its One Day At A Time sitcom remount “is a sitcom about a tight-knit, working class family that tackles extremely topical social issues, in a smart and innovative way.”

“Ya know, if you’re suddenly looking for a show like that….,” Netflix snarked to potential subscribers/ Roseanne revival viewers.

Bet ABC is kicking itself for not having had similar fun last October when its White House intrigue Scandal was still on the air and Netflix was struggling with its own scandal over House of Cards star Kevin Spacey.

Netflix’s tweet: