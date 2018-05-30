The second season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why drew an average minute audience of 2.6 million within the first three days of its May 18 debut, according to figures released by Nielsen.

The premiere episode of Season 2 pulled in an audience of 6 million in three days, Nielsen said.

While Netflix and other streaming players don’t share ratings information directly, Nielsen has broken through recently with its SVOD Content Ratings, which shed some light on who is streaming what on multiple services.

Viewership of the show, which details the path that leads to a high school suicide, was markedly young and female. About 65% of its first-weekend audience was female, Nielsen said. And while Netflix’s The Crown attracts an audience that is 75% aged 35 and older, 13 Reasons has the exact opposite profile, with 75% of its viewers being 34 and under. Of those under 34, 52% were between 18 and 34.

Binge-watching also defined the season’s launch, with viewers tuning into an average of four episodes each during the initial weekend, Nielsen said.

In an appearance Tuesday at the Paley Center for Media in New York, Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos reiterated for the umpteenth time the company’s resistance to sharing any viewership data. During the conversation with media writer Ken Auletta, he also defended the company’s approach to programming, saying it is trying to target “2,000 different taste clusters of people.” If you perceive that content is difficult to find or “getting lost” amid the sea of content on the platform, he shrugged, “it may not have been for you.”

Here is the detailed 13 Reasons ratings chart from Nielsen: