EXCLUSIVE: It’s literally going to be Game of Thrones meets Gone with the Wind, as Natalie Dormer is gearing up to play Vivien Leigh on the small screen.

The former Margaery Tyrell will be teaming up with FremantleMedia and UK production company Mainstreet Pictures to develop and produce a series which will focus on the two-time Oscar winner’s personal and professional successes and struggles. The American Gods producers will have the international distribution rights to the yet-unnamed Leigh series.

“The story of the legendary movie star will be a compelling exploration of the woman who was transcendently known for some of the most memorable screen performances of all time,” FremantleMedia EVP and Creative Director, Global Drama, Christian Vesper told Deadline. “We’re looking forward to working with Natalie Dormer and Mainstreet Pictures to develop the series ready for global audiences.”

“We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with the brilliant Natalie Dormer to play an iconic star like Vivien Leigh and to bring this extraordinary unknown story to a wider audience,” Mainstreet’s Sally Haynes and Laura Mackey added.

Though the number of episodes that the project will be has yet to be determined, the aim is to center each episode on a specific project the Streetcar Named Desire actor worked on. In that context of 1940s Hollywood and its shell of glamour and global scope, plus Tony Award winner Leigh’s 20-year marriage to Laurence Olivier, issues of mental health, career, female empowerment or the lack thereof, and love will be explored in the series.

Stewart Harcourt, who penned 2016’s Michael Gambon-starrer Churchill’s Secret, has been inked in as a screenwriter. As well as archival material and the films the actor made, the project will additionally draw from Kendra Bean’s 2013 biography, Vivien Leigh: An Intimate Portrait.

GoT and Hunger Games vet Dormer is very soon to be seen in the new adaptation of Picnic At Hanging Rock on small screen and In Darkness on the big screen. Both the Amazon limited series and the thriller Dormer co-wrote come out tomorrow. In a recent interview with Deadline’s Next Generation TV, the actor admitted that she wanted to expand her career behind the camera going forward.

Dormer is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, the UK’s United Agents and attorney Karl Austen.