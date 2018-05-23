EXCLUSIVE: Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project, Pitch Perfect) and Ron Yuan (Netflix’s Marco Polo) have come aboard the Niki Caro-directed live-action adaptation of Disney’s Mulan, which has Chinese actress Liu Yifei set to play the title role.

Based on the studio’s 1998 animated feature, which was based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, the pic follows the rise of Mulan during the Han Dynasty when this daughter of a legendary warrior impersonates a man to fight against a Hun invasion.

Ambudkar will play Skath, a con artist, while Yuan is the fiercely loyal Sergeant Qiang, second in command of the Imperial Regiment.

Jason Reed, Chris Bender, and Jake Weiner producing, with Bill Kong serving as executive producer. Disney recently pushed the film’s release date back by two years from this coming November to March 27, 2020.

Ambudkar, repped by Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment, can be seen this summer in Blindspotting, which will be released via Summit Entertainment.

Repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, EWA, and attorney Linda Lichter, Yuan’s film credit includes The Accountant with Ben Affleck and Independence Day: Resurgence opposite Liam Hemsworth.