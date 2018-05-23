The sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen have surfaced once again. This time, Moses Farrow, Mia Farrow’s and Allen’s adopted son, has come forward to open another can of worms. In an essay titled “A Son Speaks Out” Moses defends his father against his sister Dylan’s accusations and claims that Mia was abusive. In turn, Dylan has responded to his essay.

In the lengthy essay posted on May 23, Moses said “I’m a very private person and not at all interested in public attention. But, given the incredibly inaccurate and misleading attacks on my father, Woody Allen, I feel that I can no longer stay silent as he continues to be condemned for a crime he did not commit.”

He calls out inconsistencies in Dylan’s molestation claims against Allen which she detailed in a New York Times article. Dylan’s story said she was abused in the attic where she was asked to play with her brother’s electric train. Moses points out that there was no electric train in the attic and that the attic was nothing but an unfinished crawl space and no one would be able to play there. “The idea that the space could possibly have accommodated a functioning electric train set, circling around the attic, is ridiculous.”

He also details how Mia allegedly abused them. “For all of us, life under my mother’s roof was impossible if you didn’t do exactly what you were told, no matter how questionable the demand,” he said. “It was important to my mother to project to the world a picture of a happy blended household of both biological and adopted children, but this was far from the truth.”

He also recalls a time when Mia threw a large porcelain centerpiece at the head of his adopted sister and Allen’s now wife Soon-Yi Previn . “Luckily it missed, but the shattered pieces hit her legs,” he writes in teh essay. “Years later, Mia beat her with a telephone receiver.” He also says that Soon-Yi was Mias “most frequent scapegoat.”M

Moses also points out that “Along with five kids, there were three adults in the house, all of whom had been told for months what a monster Woody was. He adds, “None of us would have allowed Dylan to step away with Woody, even if he tried.”

Dylan responded to Moses’ essay soon after he posted saying: “As I said when he last made these claims, this is an attempt to deflect from a credible allegation made by an adult woman, by trying to impugn my mother who has only ever been supportive of me and my siblings. It’s easily disproven, contradicts years of his own statements, is beyond hurtful to me personally, and is part of a larger effort to discredit and distract from my assault. My brother is a troubled person. I’m so sorry he’s doing this.”