Morgan Freeman has put out a second statement in the wake of a report Thursday in which eight women came forward to accuse the Oscar-winning actor of inappropriate behavior.

“I am devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye, by Thursday’s media reports,” he said about the accusations that came in a report from CNN. The allegations included unwanted touching and inappropriate comments including asking a woman if she was wearing underwear.

He added tonight: “I also want to be clear: I did not create unsafe work environments. I did not assault women. I did not offer employment or advancement in exchange for sex. Any suggestion that I did so is completely false.”

On Thursday, Freeman issued a shorter statement: “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy, he said. “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

In the wake of the reports, Visa cut ties with Freeman who had been the longtime voice behind the company’s ad campaigns. SAG-AFTRA, which presented him with its lifetime achievement honor this year at the SAG Awards, said it was reviewing possible “corrective actions.”

Here’s his full statement tonight: