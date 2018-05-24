With sexual harassment allegations coming to light from multiple women against 80 year-old actor Morgan Freeman, the Screen Actors Guild is reviewing what actions, if any, it will take against the actor who they honored with their Lifetime Achievement Award in January of this year. The award is is SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor.

Here is the union’s statement:

“These are compelling and devastating allegations which are absolutely contrary to all the steps that we are taking to insure a safe work environment for the professionals in this industry. “Any accused person has the right to due process, but it is our starting point to believe the courageous voices who come forward to report incidents of harassment. “Given Mr. Freeman recently received one of our union’s most prestigious honors recognizing his body of work, we are therefore reviewing what corrective actions may be warranted at this time.”

The Oscar winner was the 54th recipient of the award this past January. Rita Moreno, who has known Freeman for decades going back to their work together on the PBS kids program Electric Company, presented Freeman with the award calling him “a national treasure.”

Freeman began acting at age 12, has appeared in nearly 100 films, which together have earned over $4.5 billion at the box office. His credits include Million Dollar Baby, which earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar; Unforgiven, and The Shawshank Redemption, for which he received Best Actor nominations for a SAG Award and an Oscar.

With one of the world’s most recognizable voices, Freeman was also the voice of two Oscar-winning documentaries: The March of the Penguins and The Long Way Home.