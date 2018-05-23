President Donald Trump has not yet weighed in today’s newly announced NFL’s policy of fining players who refuse to stand on the field during the national anthem, but his NFL Game Walker Outer In Chief, Veep Mike Pence has.

“#Winning,” Pence tweeted in a victory lap:

Pence made headlines last October when, after making a lot of show about plans to attend a game to honor former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning. During the national anthem, about 20 49sert players knelt, backed by teammates who put hands on their shoulders. Colts players, meanwhile, stood with arms locked.

Pence and Mother left the Indianapolis stadium, the former governor issuing a statement: “I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

“At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem.”

It was deemed political theater in some quarters, what with reporters following Pence having been told to wait outside the stadium because he might make an early exit, according to some press reports.

If so, it was an expensive gesture for taxpayers. Pence and the Second Lady had blown from Las Vegas to Indianapolis to attend, leaving immediately after the anthem and flying back to Los Angeles. CNN reported the cost of the flight on Air Force 2 along costs the government about $43K an hour to fly and the round trip being estimated at nearly 5 hours.

It was a big TV news talker at the time. Trump, wanting to make sure that credit was given where credit was due, took credit for Pence’s move. “I asked @VP Pence to leave the stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country,” Trump tweeted, adding he was “proud” of Pence and Second Lady Karen for following his directive: