EXCLUSIVE: Mike Epps has been added to the cast of Amazon Studios’ Troupe Zero, joining Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Jim Gaffigan and Mckenna Grace. Bert & Bertie are directing the film from a script by Beasts of the Southern Wild scribe Lucy Alibar.

Epps will play Dwayne Boudraux in the film, which is begin produced by Todd Black. Filming will take place in New Orleans.

Epps, who recently appeared in Acts of Violence opposite Bruce Willis and Eli Roth’s Death Wish also starring Willis, will next be seen in Lionsgate’s Uncle Drew comedy, out next month. His upcoming film slate includes The House Next Door, the sequel to the 2016 comedy, Meet The Blacks, The Cat and the Moon, and The Trap with T.I.

