Former First Lady Michelle Obama gave her Instagram followers today a first look at the cover of her upcoming memoir Becoming. The captivating portrait, shot by celebrity portrait photographer Miller Mobley, shows a smiling Obama in a white off-the-shoulder blouse, her face cupped in her right hand. (See it below).

“I’m thrilled to share with all of you the cover for BECOMING,” wrote the author on Instagram. “The process of writing this book has been so personally meaningful and illuminating for me. As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own.”

The book, from Penguin Random House imprint Crown, hits bookstores Nov. 13. In a tweet from several months ago, Michelle Obama said, “Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story.” (See the posts below).

After Obama posted the cover on Instagram, the photographer did the same, writing, “Grateful and honored. Thank you @michelleobama for trusting me to take your portrait for #BECOMING This shoot will be remembered as one of the most special days in my career.”

According to Crown, the photo shoot was done earlier this year in Washington D.C., with styling provided by Meredith Koop, makeup by Carl Ray, and hair by Yene Damtew. Obama selected the specific cover photo, with Crown’s Christopher Brand, Vice President, Creative Director, designing the book jacket.

Becoming will be published in 25 languages around the world, with a suggested list price for the print edition set at $32.50 in the U.S. and digital edition at $14.99. Details about a U.S. and international book tour will be announced later. The author will read an audio edition of the book.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that Barack and Michelle Obama had signed a production deal to produce films and series, including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features.

Here are the posts: