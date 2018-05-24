Comedy writer-producer Michelle Nader is staying put at Warner Bros. TV with a new multiyear overall deal, which will bring her stint at the studio to a decade under a string of overall agreements. Under the new seven-figure pact, Nader will focus on developing new comedy projects.

This past season, Nader wrote and executive produced multi-camera comedy project I Mom So Hard, which went to pilot at CBS. Before that, Nader was on WBTV’s multi-camera comedy series 2 Broke Girls for its entire six-season run, the last four seasons as executive producer.

Before moving to WBTV in 2019, Nader created and executive produced the NBC comedy series Kath & Kim, based on the Australian format, under an overall deal at Universal TV.

Nader, who began her career as a staff writer on NBC’s Caroline in the City, served as a co-executive producer on ABC’s Spin City and CBS’ The King of Queens. She is repped by ICM and attorney Ken Richman.