UPDATED, 4:28 PM: ABC News has responded to the Michael Jackson estate’s claim that the network didn’t secure rights to te late singer’s music and other IP that it used for Thursday’s primetime special The Last Days of Michael Jackson. In a statement to Deadline, an ABC News spokesman said: “ABC News’ documentary explores the life, career and legacy of Michael Jackson, who remains of great interest to people worldwide. The program does not infringe on his estate’s rights, but as a courtesy, we removed a specific image from the promotional material.”

PREVIOUSLY, 1:13 PM: ABC’s special titled The Last Days of Michael Jackson airs Thursday, and today the late singer’s estate is decrying the network’s “crass and unauthorized attempt to exploit the life, music and image” of the King of Pop.

In a statement, it claims that ABC is using “music and other intellectual property owned by the Estate … without having licensed the rights to any such material.”

It adds, “Imagine if this was done with any of ABC’s intellectual property.”

The statement does not say whether the estate plans legal action to halt tomorrow night’s broadcast, however. Read the full statement below.

The estate also notes that the ABC News primetime special “is not sponsored or approved by the Estate of Michael Jackson” and says the network was using “a copyrighted photo and silhouette image” to promote the show but removed after attorneys demanded that it do so.

Deadline has reached out to ABC for comment.

Here is the estate’s full statement: