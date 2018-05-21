Drama “commissioning club” Atrium TV has launched a second slate of projects with new dramas from Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, David Simon and the producers of Sherlock.

Atrium is the brainchild of former Sony Chairman Howard Stringer, DRG CEO Jeremy Fox and MTG EVP/Head of Programming and Content Development Jakob Mejlhede. Based in London and Los Angeles, the team develops projects then shares them with club members who decide if they want to invest. If they buy into a project, members can license the series for their territory and can exploit it in their local market. Sales in the rest of the world are handled by DRG. Members, including Televisa, Viaplay, BT TV, and Deutsche Telekom, gathered in L.A. on Sunday at the LA Screenings to get a first look at the high-profile new slate.

The four high-end dramas – all currently in advanced development – included Michael Douglas-produced Silo, a violent drama set in a future San Francisco which has become, because of diminished resources and over population, one of the many global cities to have created silos – ultimate gated communities of people gathered behind walls or natural barriers. Oscar-winner Douglas did a video presentation for the show which is written by Peter Horton (American Odyssey) and Raelle Tucker (True Blood), with Horton and Douglas producing.

A Dry Run: The Lincolns In Spain is the six-part miniseries created by The Wire‘s David Simon and set during the Spanish Civil War. Based on real events, the series will follow those who went to fight fascism in Spain in the years prior to World War II, including America’s Abraham Lincoln Battalion. Characters will also include George Orwell and Ernest Hemingway. Producers are MediaPro (The Young Pope), Blown Deadline Productions (The Deuce) and Mark Johnson (Rain Man).

Doctor Zhivago is an eight-part series, created out of the UK by Sherlock producers Hartswood Films (Beryl Vertue, Sue Vertue), together with Foz Allan (Riviera). Michael First (Vikings) is onboard as writer, adapting Boris Pasternak’s classic novel of sweeping political drama and romance for a contemporary audience.

The Last Amazon is an epic historical series from Gaumont (Narcos). Written by Rafe Judkins, produced by Gene Stein (Narcos) and with Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle In Time) attached to executive produce, the character-driven series will focus on the great Amazon Queens such as Antiope and Hippolyta, portraying their loves and major battles, notably, their campaign against the Ancient Greeks.

Meanwhile, heading into production from Atrium’s first drama slate are moon-landing project One Giant Leap from vet producer Mike Medavoy and Quasimodo. The former, which is being written by Stephen Kronish (24), is due to shoot later this year, while Quasimodo is being written by Ashley Pharoah (Life On Mars) and produced by Tracey Scoffield, David Tanner (The Frankenstein Chronicles) and Game of Thrones producer Frank Doelger and is eyeing a 2019 production start. Game of Thrones alumni Charles Dance and Peter Dinklage are also both attached to the project as executive producers.

Atrium TV’s members comprise OTT and TelCos such as BT TV (UK), Televisa (Latin America) Viaplay (Nordics), Orange (France), Movistar+ (Spain), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Iflix (Asia/MENA), Sky New Zealand, Antenna (Greece), NewFilm (Russia), BigFlix (India) and Yes TV (Israel).