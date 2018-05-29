MarVista Entertainment has signed an exclusive production agreement with the company’s former EVP development and production Robyn Snyder and her new Front Row Films banner to create and develop movies and series originating from intellectual property and other sources.

The partnership, supported by a targeted development fund from MarVista, kicks off with a development slate of approximately 15 projects, including series Deprivers, based on the best-selling book by Steven-Elliot Altman with script written by David Simkins, and Story of My Life, a family series from Emmy-winning director Marc Buckland, and the feature, Prada & Prejudice, inspired by the book by Mandy Hubbard,, with Debby Ryan (Life of the Party, Jessie and the upcoming Netflix series, Insatiable) set to star and produce. Additionally, Snyder continues to work on a handful of projects already in development, including the King Kong Skull Island series and Godwinks telefilm.

“Robyn has worked tirelessly for over nine years, playing a pivotal role in growing MarVista’s television production and distribution operations,” said MarVista CEO Fernando Szew in making the announcement. “I am grateful for her many contributions and proud of all that we have accomplished together. I am also very excited to now support Robyn’s decision to follow her passion and leverage her myriad skills as a top-notch producer by forming her own production entity. Robyn’s extensive expertise to source out original IP will be invaluable to both of our companies by continuing to expand the MarVista catalogue, whether by developing and producing exclusively for MarVista as an outside producer or identifying and selling projects for MarVista to produce, while also continuing to serve as a valued advisor to MarVista’s development team.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for my near-decade at MarVista and the opportunity to build an amazing team and slate with Fernando and other talented executives,” added Snyder. “We’ve grown together over the years and tried to create a caring home for the creative talent who’ve worked so hard with us to deliver quality content domestically and around the world. I’m delighted and appreciative that I’m able to continue the journey by returning to my roots as a producer – and alongside the wonderful group at MarVista.”

During her time with MarVista, where she most recently served as EVP of Development and Production, Snyder executive produced various projects including Tiny Christmas, which aired on Nickelodeon; The Swap on Disney Channel, BET’s Rebel, executive produced and directed by John Singleton; digital feature Jessica Darling’s It List, Love at First Bark for Hallmark, and the Emmy-nominated House of Versace, for Lifetime. She also produced 16 Wishes for Disney Channel, Meteor Storm and Super Eruption for Syfy, and independent films A Christmas Kiss and Nowhere to Hide. Snyder also played a key role in the development of Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge, a multi-part production for Hallmark.

Prior to joining MarVista, Snyder worked as an independent development and production executive, serving as a consultant at Teen Nick and ABC Family/Disney Channel, an exec for Baltimore/Spring Creek Pictures and produced several movies for Lifetime, including Humanitas-nominated A Life Interrupted and Gemini-nominated I Me Wed.