Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios (Snowpiercer, Good Behavior), a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios, will adapt J. Randy Taraborrelli’s bestselling biography Jackie, Janet & Lee: The Secret Lives of Janet Auchincloss and Her Daughters, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Lee Radziwill, for television, with Taraborrelli and Emmy-nominated Keri Selig (After Camelot, The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe) on board to produce.

Published earlier this year by St. Martin’s Press, the book paints an extraordinary psychological portrait of two famous sisters – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Lee Radziwill – and their ferociously ambitious mother – Janet Auchincloss. Its content is based on hundreds of new interviews with friends and family of the Bouviers, including their half-brother, as well as letters and journals.

Taraborrelli and Intuition Productions’ Selig will produce along with Tomorrow Studios’ Adelstein and Becky Clements.

“Randy immediately captivated readers with his account of Janet Auchincloss and her daughters, Jackie and Lee, in his book. Their story of glitz, glamour, intrigue, money and power is one television audiences are sure to love, especially given that they are three of the most iconic women of the 20th century,” said Adelstein.

Taraborrelli is the author of 20 books, 15 of which have made the New York Times bestseller list. His other best sellers include Call Her Miss Ross; The Hiltons – The Story of an American Dynasty; and Michael Jackson – The Magic, The Madness, The Whole Story. In 2015, Taraborrelli’s best seller The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, was adapted as a miniseries for Lifetime, starring Susan Sarandon and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In 2017, his best seller After Camelot was developed as a miniseries for Reelz, starring Katie Holmes and Matthew Perry. Additionally, Taraborrelli is the author of Jackie Ethel Joan – Women of Camelot, which was adapted as a highly-rated miniseries for NBC.

Taraborrelli is repped by WME and Stephen Breimer of Bloom, Hergott, Diemer.