ABC has Shondaland Thursday, NBC has Chicago-branded Wednesday, now Lifetime is set to unveil Real Love relationship Tuesdays, beginning this summer. Anchored by breakout docuseries Married at First Sight, the new relationship block will air from 9-11 PM starting in July.

Married at First Sight will kick things off on Tuesday, July 10 with a two-hour Season 7 premiere at 9 PM. The following Tuesday, July 17, Seven Year Switch debuts its third season at 10 PM. Seven Year Switch follows four couples who partake in an extreme experiment of switch therapy, swapping partners in an attempt to salvage their broken relationship.

Lifetime

“Personal connection is at the heart of what Lifetime delivers to our audience, and we’re committed to offering a weekly destination for high-quality, non-fiction, romance and real relationship-based programming,” said Gena McCarthy, Executive Vice President, Head of Programming, Lifetime Unscripted & Head of Programming, FYI. “With the enormously successful Married at First Sight anchoring the night, we’re confident that “Real Love” Tuesdays on Lifetime will quickly become required viewing.”

Married at First Sight wrapped its sixth season with series high ratings in the key Adults 25-54 (648,000) and Women 25-54 (467,000) demos. Additionally, over 1.2 million Total Viewers tuned into Tuesday night’s season finale, the show’s best performance in over two years. Boosted by Married At First Sight, Lifetime was cable’s top entertainment network from 9-11 PM among Women 18-49 (418,000) and the series was Lifetime’s best Tuesday telecast in key demos in two years.

Over the course of season six, Married at First Sight posted double-digit gains in the Adults 25-54 (+19%) and Women 25-54 (+18%) demos, and grew 23% among Adults 18-49 and 24% with Women 18-49 vs season five.

Both Married At First Sight and Seven Year Switch are produced for Lifetime by Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company.