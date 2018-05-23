Unrealistic Ideas, the non-scripted production company recently launched by Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips, has hired Jonty Nash as EVP and Head of Development.

He will be responsible for driving development for the company across feature documentaries, documentary series and formats.

Nash, who received two Emmy nominations for his work as a producer on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, most recently served as SVP of Development at Magical Elves where he developed Netflix’s breakout, Nailed It.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Jonty to the team,” said Gips, who serves as the Unrealistic Ideas’ president. “As we continue to build our business in the non-scripted space, we’re looking forward to tapping into Jonty’s expertise and working with him to create disruptive content.”

Following their successful foray into reality TV with the long-running A&E series Wahlburgers, Wahlberg and his longtime producing partner Levinson earlier this year partnered with former Wahlburgers executive producers/showrunner Gips to form Unrealistic Ideas, a full-service production company for non-scripted content.

“Working with Mark, Stephen and Archie is an incredible opportunity,” added Nash. “I’ve admired their work for years, and it’s an honor to now be able to call them colleagues.”

Unrealistic Ideas is repped by WME.