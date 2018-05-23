Time to start primping for awards season. The Make Up Artists and Hair Styling Guild is out with the timeline for its 2019 trophy show.

Make-up Artists & Hair Styling Guild

Honoring outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in movies, TV, commercials and live theater, the 2019 which is set for February 16 at the Novo Theatre in Los Angeles.

Last year’s big winners were Darkest Hour and I, Tonya for film — Gary Oldman-as-Winston Churchill pic went on to score the makeup & hairstyle Oscar — and Game of Thrones and Dancing with the Stars on the TV side.

Here is the entry and voting timeline for the 2019 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards:

Monday, October 15:• Submission begins of qualified entries to Guild Awards (all online)

Monday, October 22: Lifetime Achievement & Artisan Awards voting begins

Friday, November 9: Lifetime Achievement & Artisan Awards voting closes (5 pm PST)

Thursday, •November 15: Lifetime Achievement & Artisan Awards announced

Friday, November •16: Submissions close for entries to Guild Awards (5 pm PST)

•Monday, December 10: Nominations voting begins at http://www.local706.org

Monday, January 7: Nominations voting closes (5:00 pm PST)

Thursday, January 10: •Nominations announced

Monday, January 21•: Final voting begins

Friday, February 8: Final voting closes (5 pm PST)

Saturday, February 16: •Winners announced at Guild Awards Gala