Some good news for Lucifer fans. Fox says it will air two “bonus” episodes that were filmed earlier this spring. The episodes were scheduled to air in the fourth season, which of course, is not happening following the show’s cancellation.

The back-to-back “Boo Normal”/”Once Upon A Time” episodes will air Monday, May 28 beginning at 8 PM, two weeks after the now-series finale.

This isn’t a first. Fox previously produced four stand-alone episodes in Season 2 that aired in the third season.

Per the network’s description for the bonus episodes: As Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and the team investigate the murder of a child psychiatrist, Ella (Aimee Garcia) thinks about a big childhood secret that she’s been hiding. Then, after Lucifer’s mom creates an alternate dimension, Lucifer now lives in a world where he not only has never met Chloe (Lauren German), but is granted the freedom of choice.

In addition to Ellis, Garcia and German, the cast includes DB Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze, Kevin Alejandro as Dan, Scarlett Estevez as Trixie, Rachael Harris as Linda Martin, Tricia Helfer as Charlotte and Tom Welling as Marcus Pierce. Guest cast includes Charlyne Yi as Ray-Ray/Azreal, Madeleine Coghlan as Beckett Wilson, Nadine Ellis as Iris/Purple Wolf, Neil Gaiman as God, Louis Herthum as Lt. John Decker, Brian Tee as Ben Rogers and David Meunier as Rex Wilson.

Meanwhile, the #SaveLucifer social media campaign is now in its second week following the show’s cancellation, but so far efforts to find a new home for the series have come up short.