Fans outraged at the cancellation of Lucifer will get to dance with the devil one more time. Fox has a two-hour “bonus” episode of the show set for this Monday at 8 PM and has just released a sneak peak at what to expect from the episode, tilted “Boo Normal/Once Upon A Time.”

In the episode, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and the team investigate the murder of a child psychiatrist, Ella (Aimee Garcia), who thinks about a big childhood secret that she’s been hiding. Then, in Part Two, which was directed by cast member Kevin Alejandro, an alternate dimension is visited where Lucifer not only has never met Chloe (Lauren German), but is granted the freedom of choice.

American Gods author Neil Gaiman voices God, who serves as the narrator. Charlyne Yi of House also guest stars.

Check out the clip above.