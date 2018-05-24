Lobo Sebastian (USA’s Queen of the South) has landed a role in Clint Eastwood’s Warner Bros film, The Mule, which Eastwood will direct and star in along with Bradley Cooper. Eastwood plays Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive—easy enough but, unbeknownst to Earl, he’s just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel, and also hit the radar of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates. The piece was inspired by Leo Sharp’s story, though the plot of the film is fictional. Eastwood will also produce the pic under his Malpaso shingle, along with along with Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas from Imperative Entertainment. In addition, Sebastian was cast in Words On Bathroom Walls, the YA drama adapted from Julia Walton’s debut novel about a high school teen, Adam, living with paranoid schizophrenia. Thor Freudenthal is directing and LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon are producing. Sebastian is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.

Martha Kelly (FX’s Baskets, Spider-Man Homecoming) is set to join opposite Sharon Stone, Ed Helms and Jessica Williams in director Patrick Brice’s indie dark comedy, Corporate Animals. It’s about a corporate retreat that goes dangerously wrong when, during a team-building caving weekend, participants get trapped underground and the mismatched and disgruntled group must then pull together to survive amidst sexual tension, startling business revelations and casual cannibalism. The script is by Sam Bain. Keith Calder and Jess Calder of Snoot Entertainment and Mike Falbo and Helms of Pacific Electric are producing the pic, which will film in Mexico this summer. Kelly, who will play Gloria, a confident and sassy mother, is repped by APA and Brillstein Entertainment.