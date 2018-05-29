Little Dancer, the musical by the Tony-nominated Once on This Island duo Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, will get a big-name industry reading next month, directed by five-time Tony-winner Susan Stroman and featuring, among others, New York City Ballet principal dancer and On the Town star Tiler Peck.

The reading marks a reunion for much of the creative team behind the show’s 2014 world premiere in Washington DC.

The private industry, invitation-only reading was announced today by producers Anita Waxman and Rodney Rigby, and is set for Friday, June 8. The musical is scheduled for a West Coast premiere next March in Seattle.

Among the cast taking part in the reading will be Robert Lindsay, Kate Baldwin, Karen Ziemba, Dee Hoty, Christopher Gurr, Kyle Harris, Scarlett Strallen and Sami Bray, among others.

Stroman, whose Broadway credits include The Producers and The Scottsboro Boys, will direct Little Dancer, with book and lyrics by Ahrens and music by Flaherty. The songwriting duo’s Once on This Island is up for eight Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical.

The upcoming reading is just the latest development in the musical’s theatrical life. Stroman directed and choreographed the show’s world premiere at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. in 2014, and a 2016 reading took place in New York, with revisions, and also featuring Peck, Ziemba, Luker and others returning next month.

Little Dancer is based on the 1880 sculpture by Edgar Degas (Little Dancer of 14 Years, above), and the unknown dancer who inspired it. The production describes the musical as “part fact, part fiction and set in the glamorous and dangerous backstage world of the Paris Opera Ballet,” and “follows a young woman caught between the conflicting demands of life and art, and an artist with one last chance for greatness.”