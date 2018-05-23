Liam Neeson has joined the cast of Sony Pictures’ spinoff of Men In Black, a pic to be directed by F. Gary Gray that seeks relaunch the franchise by expanding on what came before. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are already aboard the new pic, which is being written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway and already has staked out a June 14, 2019 release date. Neeson will play the head of the MIB in London, where the film opens. Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing and Steven Spielberg is executive producing, with David Beaubaire overseeing for Sony. Variety broke news of Neeson’s casting first today.