The innovative talents of Lena Waithe will be spotlighted with the presentation of the Trailblazer Award at the upcoming 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The award recognizes game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment.

Waithe made history as the first woman of color to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for her work on Master of None.

Hosted by Tiffany Haddish, the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 18th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

“Lena is shaking up Hollywood and breaking cultural boundaries through her innovative and authentic storytelling,” said Amy Doyle, general manager MTV, VH1 and Logo. “Her unwavering passion for equality and inclusion make her the perfect recipient for this year’s Trailblazer Award.”

Waithe starred in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, and serves as writer, creator and executive producer of Showtime’s The Chi, a relevant, timely and distinctive coming-of-age story that follows six interrelated characters in Chicago’s South Side that drew rave reviews and was quickly renewed for a second season.

She’s also writing and producing Twenties, a pilot that was recently picked up by TBS and loosely based on her turbulent twenties living in Los Angeles. Additionally, Waithe is mentoring young, diverse writers through an initiative in partnership with The Black List.

