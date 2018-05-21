Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe is set to join Blockers director Kay Cannon and Superstore actor Nico Santos at GLAAD, WME and Endeavor Content’s first forum on LGBTQ inclusion in film which will coincide with the launch of GLAAD’s sixth annual Studio Responsibility Index (SRI).

The forum, which will take place May 22 at WME headquarters in Los Angeles, will launch the GLAAD’s SRI that maps the quantity, quality, and diversity of LGBTQ people in films released by the seven largest motion picture studios and their subsidiaries during the 2017 calendar year.

During the event, GLAAD’s President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis will review results of the 2018 SRI and reveal a roadmap to improve LGBTQ inclusion in mainstream films.

Waithe, Cannon and Santos will address and discuss challenges often faced by LGBTQ creators and best practices to advance LGBTQ inclusion in film. The invited audience will be comprised of studio executives, producers, writers, content creators and limited media.