LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment and Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan’s Free Association are teaming to produce Public Enemy, an action comedy pitch that has been acquired by New Line Cinema.

Written by Lucas Carter, the film is being described as subversive action comedy that looks at the speed of media in our current landscape. SpringHill’s James and Carter will produce, with Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson set to oversee for the company. Michael Parets and Andrew Schneider will oversee for Free Association.

SpringHill is already working with New Line on a remake of the 1990 cult comedy House Party. The company is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Free Association has been behind the 22 Jump Street and Magic Mike franchises and more recently produced the Amazon series Comrade Detective and Logan Lucky. It is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson.