Univision Communications and the Latin Recording Academy are duetting on a 10-year for TV rights to the Latin Grammys. The deal extends their partnership set in 2005 and keeps the Biggest Night in Latin Music on the Spanish-language network through 2028.

The parties today also set the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards for November 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The trophy show will air live on Univision, including multiplatform coverage across its portfolio of broadcast and digital brands.

Univision Communications Inc.

“We are pleased to be the home of the Latin Grammys for another 10 years, to continue to grow our long-standing relationship with the Latin Recording Academy and to celebrate excellence in Latin music,” said Randy Falco, president and CEO of UCI. “The decade-long structure of this agreement will provide more opportunities for two great brands to collaborate on making the live telecast of Latin music’s most celebrated night even more compelling for U.S. Hispanic audiences by deploying UCI’s innovative platforms to reach broader audiences.”

Said Gabriel Abaroa Jr, president and CEO of the Latin Recording Academy: “We are elated to give our empowering mission a platform from which to thrive and grow. Music is more alive than ever, and Latin music has shown again and again its worldwide impact and tremendous exportability.”